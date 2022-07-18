Quick Tip

What to do if you receive a suspicious spam text messages

By and Ann Pistone
EMBED <>More Videos

What to do if you receive a spam text messages

An unknown number calls and you probably think it's spam, so you don't answer. Well according to TextKiller, because people are ignoring mysterious calls, many scammers have turned to a new tactic: spam text!

Here's a quick tip on spam texts so you don't give up your personal information to a scammer who texts you.

  • Identify if the text is really spam: Misspelled words or poor grammar are an indication that a text is suspicious. Also watch out for mysterious links, free products, and alleged urgent messages!

  • Do not interact with the message: If you get a suspicious link, do not open it! Clicking the link could allow criminals to get information in your phone. Also, do not reply! Replying could signal to the spammer that the phone number is active and cause more texts.


  • Protect yourself by downloading an app: Some apps can help block out suspicious messages all together. Also check with your cell phone provider to see what it can do.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    technologyquick tipi teamscamtext messages
    Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    QUICK TIP
    Consumers increase credit card usage amid inflation
    Online auction scams: Don't be swindled on bids for big-ticket items
    Illinoisans lost $20M to catfishing scams; how to avoid them
    Beware of fake texts offering free gifts: BBB
    TOP STORIES
    Another CPD officer dies by suicide, marking 3rd this month
    Indiana mall shooting leaves 3 dead, witness killed gunman, police say
    Video shows drag racing, street stunts in West Loop
    Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before, during attack
    New efforts to revive cold case of teen found dead 15 years ago
    6 killed, 13 others hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
    2 planes collide at airport near Las Vegas, killing 4 people
    Show More
    Rare orange lobster named Cheddar saved from becoming seafood
    Fundraiser raises at least $15K for wounded CPD Officer Danny Golden
    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Vegas
    How couple got their driveway back after threat of $1.5K fine
    Chicago Weather: Partial clearing, mild Sunday night
    More TOP STORIES News