Chicago police block traffic as SWAT team responds to incident in West Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police blocked traffic surrounding a SWAT situation Friday morning on the city's Northwest Side.

Chicago police said they were responding to an incident in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood's 4100 block of West Chicago Avenue just after 11 a.m. Their SWAT team is on the scene.

Police said they have blocked traffic from a six-block radius around the incident. They did not say when roads would reopen.

Officials did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood