Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed shooting on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

The 27-year-old man was standing in the street near West Division Street and North Lawndale Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood just before 1 a.m. when someone shot him several times, police said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died, police said.

So far no one is in custody, police said. Area detectives continue to investigate.

