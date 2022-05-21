baking

Woman's hobby turns into business that aims to help others through baking

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Hungry Monkey Baking Company works to help others through baking

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hungry Monkey Baking Company works to help others as it serves up sweet treats.

Cindy Kienzle started the company after making a chocolate banana bread recipe. She would bake it for friends and family.

"One day, fate intervened and I was asked to bake for a local charity," said Kienzle. "The first night it sold out, the second night it sold out."

From there, Hungry Monkey Baking Company was born.

The company works to give back. It often donates proceeds to charities supporting kids with special needs.

"My daughter Lily has special needs," said Kienzle. "She's doing incredibly well. She's had the benefit of having some really great therapy."

This month, 12% of online sales will be go towards supporting some displaced Ukrainian families.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslake forestcharityspecial needs childrenbakingfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAKING
National Pie Day: What is the official Illinois pie?
Chicago bakery gets public relations help during COVID-19 pandemic
Holiday treats to make for the whole family
Tamera Mowry-Housley, Bill Yosses talk sweet treats on 'Baker's Dozen'
TOP STORIES
Security guard shoots man in buttocks at Millennium Park
9 shot, 2 fatally, on Near North Side
Chicago mass shooting victim ID'd as father of 2, with twins on way
New hotline aims to help those struggling with opioid, substance abuse
Officer relieved of powers after teen carjacking suspect shot: CPD
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
Teen charged with killing man after kicking him in head in CTA attack
Show More
Great Lakes Piping Plover chick Imani spotted in Minnesota
Doja Cat drops out of Lollapalooza due to throat trouble
Legendary Cubs pitcher 'Fergie' Jenkins immortalized with statue
American Idol finalist Leah Marlene prepares for finale
Illinois undercounted by nearly 2% in 2020 Census, bureau admits
More TOP STORIES News