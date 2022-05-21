Woman's hobby turns into business that aims to help others through baking

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hungry Monkey Baking Company works to help others as it serves up sweet treats.
Cindy Kienzle started the company after making a chocolate banana bread recipe. She would bake it for friends and family.
"One day, fate intervened and I was asked to bake for a local charity," said Kienzle. "The first night it sold out, the second night it sold out."
From there, Hungry Monkey Baking Company was born.
The company works to give back. It often donates proceeds to charities supporting kids with special needs.
"My daughter Lily has special needs," said Kienzle. "She's doing incredibly well. She's had the benefit of having some really great therapy."
This month, 12% of online sales will be go towards supporting some displaced Ukrainian families.
