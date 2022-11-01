1 killed in semi crash on I-55 in DuPage County, Illinois State Police say

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a west suburban Interstate 55 crash on Tuesday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened near Lemont Road in DuPage County at about 12:19 p.m., police said. A truck tractor semi-trailer and a Dodge passenger vehicle were involved in the collision.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The right two lanes of the I-55 northbound near Lemont Road have been closed since 12:30 p.m. for an investigation, police said.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.