Pedestrian hit, critically hurt on I-57 on Chicago's South Side: Illinois State Police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle hit and critically injured a pedestrian late Sunday night on Interstate 57 on Chicago's Far South Side, Illinois State Police said.ISP responded just before midnight to southbound I-57 near 99th Street and Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit.The individual was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, police said.Just before 12:55 a.m., the southbound lanes of I-57 near 99th Street were closed for an investigation. All lanes reopened just before 5 a.m.The person hit has not been publicly identified, and information about any possible charges was not immediately available.