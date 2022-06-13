pedestrian struck

Pedestrian hit, critically hurt on I-57 on Chicago's South Side: Illinois State Police

Chicago crash: I-57 closed for hours while police investigated
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Pedestrian struck, critically injured on I-57: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle hit and critically injured a pedestrian late Sunday night on Interstate 57 on Chicago's Far South Side, Illinois State Police said.

ISP responded just before midnight to southbound I-57 near 99th Street and Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit.

The individual was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, police said.

RELATED: NW Indiana traffic on I-80/94 disrupted by 2 crashes involving semi, truck carrying concrete pipes

Just before 12:55 a.m., the southbound lanes of I-57 near 99th Street were closed for an investigation. All lanes reopened just before 5 a.m.

The person hit has not been publicly identified, and information about any possible charges was not immediately available.

