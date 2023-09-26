A woman was seriously injured and three children were hurt in a chain-reaction I-65 crash in Hobart, Indiana, state police said.

Woman seriously injured, 3 children hurt in Hobart, Indiana chain-reaction crash: police

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- A chain-reaction crash in northwest Indiana snarled traffic for several hours on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Interstate 65 in Hobart.

Indiana State Police said four vehicles were in the right lane, slowed for heavy traffic, when a mini-van rear-ended one of the cars, causing a chain-reaction.

A woman was seriously hurt. Four others were also hurt, including three children.

None of the injuries are life-threatening. Further information was not immediately available.