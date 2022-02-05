Wrong-way multi-vehicle crash on I-80 kills 1, injures 1, Illinois State Police say

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash on the Interstate 80 early Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.A passenger vehicle entered I-80 westbound in the eastbound lanes from I-294 and struck a commercial vehicle head-on around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, state police said. The crash killed one person and injured another.District Chicago troopers responded to the fatal traffic crash and traffic has been diverted onto Kedzie Avenue for the accident investigation.State police did not provide further information about the crash.