fatal crash

Wrong-way multi-vehicle crash on I-80 kills 1, injures 1, Illinois State Police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash on the Interstate 80 early Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.

SEE ALSO | Metra train crashes into stalled school bus; driver gets kids to safety minutes before collision

A passenger vehicle entered I-80 westbound in the eastbound lanes from I-294 and struck a commercial vehicle head-on around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, state police said. The crash killed one person and injured another.

District Chicago troopers responded to the fatal traffic crash and traffic has been diverted onto Kedzie Avenue for the accident investigation.

RELATED | Chicago shooting: Man shot in eye while driving in Irving Park, police say

State police did not provide further information about the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hazel crestmarkhamcook countycar crashtraffic fatalitiescar accidentscar accidentfatal crashwrong waytraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Charges filed months after girl, 4, fatally struck by car
Crash in Indiana leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, police say
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
Single-vehicle crash on I-72 kills 1, ISP says
TOP STORIES
IL judge rules against school mask mandate; Pritzker vows action
Mother McAuley teacher fired after using racial slur repeatedly
Man used N-word before stabbing Black man near Elgin bar: prosecutors
9 cars stolen from downtown Chicago condo parking garage: CPD
Video shows police shooting Black man during no-knock warrant entry
Fake NFL merchandise circulates ahead of Super Bowl
FBI finds Top 10 Most Wanted alleged mass shooter who ran for 16 years
Show More
UChicago students rally to defund campus police after shooting
Chicago couple charged in $2.1M retail theft from warehouse
School bus driver gets kids to safety minutes before train crash
Security guard fired 'indiscriminately' down street, killing grandma
Chicago hotels have lower occupancy compared to other major cities
More TOP STORIES News