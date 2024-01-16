Kankakee River ice jam causes flooding in Wilmington

A Kankakee River ice jam caused some Wilmington, IL flooding on Phillips Road on Monday. A Flood Warning has been issued for the river this week.

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Parts of the Kankakee River are frozen over in Will County.

Chopper 7 was over an ice jam near Phillips Road in Wilmington on Monday.

Big chunks of ice are covering the river there, and have flooded surrounding areas, including roadways, parks and yards.

ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said a Flood Warning has been issued for the Kankakee River this week.

Scott said that's something to keep a close eye on as ice jams, which are typical during sub-zero temperatures, can block the flow of rivers and create more flooding.