  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Kankakee River ice jam causes flooding in Wilmington

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 16, 2024 12:12AM
Kankakee River ice jam causes flooding in Will County
A Kankakee River ice jam caused some Wilmington, IL flooding on Phillips Road on Monday. A Flood Warning has been issued for the river this week.
WLS

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Parts of the Kankakee River are frozen over in Will County.

Chopper 7 was over an ice jam near Phillips Road in Wilmington on Monday.

Big chunks of ice are covering the river there, and have flooded surrounding areas, including roadways, parks and yards.

ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said a Flood Warning has been issued for the Kankakee River this week.

Scott said that's something to keep a close eye on as ice jams, which are typical during sub-zero temperatures, can block the flow of rivers and create more flooding.

Weather Alerts Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar DuPage County Radar Will County Radar Lake County Radar (IL) Kane County Radar Northwest Indiana Radar

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW