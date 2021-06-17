Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 248 cases, 16 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 248 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 related deaths Thursday.There have been 1,388,586 total COVID cases, including 23,120 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 47,237 specimens for a total of 25,318,410 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 9 to June 16, is 0.9 %.As of Wednesday night, 524 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 138 patients were in the ICU and 73 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 12,108,359 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 40,998. There were 38,268 doses reported administered in Illinois Wednesday.Officials reported Thursday that more than 69% of adults 18 and over have received a COVID-19 vaccine and 53% are fully vaccinated.