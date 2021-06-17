coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 248 cases, 16 deaths

IL surpasses 12 million COVID vaccines administered
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago vaccination rates lowest on South, West sides

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 248 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 related deaths Thursday.

There have been 1,388,586 total COVID cases, including 23,120 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 47,237 specimens for a total of 25,318,410 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 9 to June 16, is 0.9 %.

COVID vaccine Chicago: Shots now offered at some CTA train stations

As of Wednesday night, 524 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 138 patients were in the ICU and 73 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county



A total of 12,108,359 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 40,998. There were 38,268 doses reported administered in Illinois Wednesday.

Officials reported Thursday that more than 69% of adults 18 and over have received a COVID-19 vaccine and 53% are fully vaccinated.
