Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 601 cases, 16 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 601 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 related deaths Tuesday.There have been 1,393,773 total COVID cases, including 23,272 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. The update comes as the state reported zero COVID deaths on Monday.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 39,627 specimens for a total of 25,962,476 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 30 to July 6 is at 1.4 %.As of Monday night, 421 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 98 patients were in the ICU and 41 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 12,705,445 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,182. There were 1,359 vaccines administered in Illinois Monday.