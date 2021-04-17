Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 3,194 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths as Cook County releases more vaccine appointments

There have been 1,295,575 total COVID cases, including 21,653 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Illinois, Indiana to pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of blood clots
As of Friday night, 2,160 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 496 patients were in the ICU and 217 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 88,185 specimens for a total of 21,659,208 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 10-16, is 4.8%.
A total of 9,930,945 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.
A total of 7,939,304 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 127,425 doses. There were 160.014 doses reported administered in Illinois Friday.
College Vaccination Days start this weekend
In an effort to vaccinate young adults, the Illinois Department of Public Health kicks off College Vaccination Days.
Starting this weekend and all of next week, appointments are available for college and university students at state-run vaccination centers.
10,000 COVID-19 vaccines available Friday
Cook County Health will release 10,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines Friday.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available through appointment at noon Friday, according to Cook County Health.
Appointments will be available for anyone 16 years old and older, the agency said.
Sixteen and 17-year-olds must register at a Pfizer location and must be accompanied by a parent of guardian, health officials said. The Pfizer vaccine is the only dose approved for anyone under 18.
Appointments can be scheduled at 833-308-1988 or vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
The deaths reported Saturday include:
-Alexander County: 1 male 60s
-Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
-DuPage County: 1 male 60s
-Kane County: 1 female 70s
-Lee County: 1 male 70s
-Marion County: 1 female 90s
-Peoria County: 1 female 70s. 1 female 80s
-Vermilion County: 2 males 80s
-Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
