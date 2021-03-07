Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,068 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

When will kids be able to get COVID vaccine?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,068 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths on Sunday.IDPH reported a total of 1,198,335 COVID-19 cases, including 20,763 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.As of Saturday night, 1,141 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 255 patients were in the ICU and 112 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 68,094 specimens for a total of 18,640,190 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 28-March 6 is 2.3%.A total of 3,824,675 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 4,268,375.IDPH reports that a total of 3,358,214 vaccine doses have been administered, including 344,569 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 98,183.On Saturday, a 98,550 vaccine doses were administered.Illinois' first case of a more contagious COVID-19 variant from Brazil has beenResearchers at Northwestern Medicine said they first identified the P.1. variant, which was first found earlier this year in travelers from Brazil during an airport screening in Tokyo. The Brazilian variant has since been found in several other countries.The deaths reported Saturday include:- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s- Kendall County: 1 female 70s- Lake County: 1 male 70s- Livingston County; 1 female 60s- Madison County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s- Massac County: 1 male 70s- Peoria County: 1 female 80s- Will County: 1 male 80s