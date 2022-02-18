coronavirus illinois

Illinois appellate court dismisses school mask mandate appeal from Governor JB Pritzker

Appellate court ruling cites legislative committee voting against school mask rules
By
Appellate court dismisses Pritzker school mask mandate appeal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois appellate court has dismissed Governor JB Pritzker's appeal involving the Illinois school mask mandate.

Earlier this week, a bipartisan legislative committee in Springfield suspended the renewal of the state's emergency mask mandate in schools.

As a result of that action, the Illinois Fourth District Appeals Court ruled, "None of the rules found by the circuit court to be null and void are currently in effect...Accordingly, for the following reasons, we dismiss defendant's appeal because the expiration of the emergency rules renders this appeal moot."

RELATED: Wilmette parents hold school mask protest; Fremont School District 79 switches to remote learning

The ruling posed late Thursday night is a setback for Governor Pritzker, who sought to keep the mask mandates in place inside schools despite his plan to loosen mask restrictions in the state come February 28.

The dismissal comes after a downstate judge ruled at the beginning of February in favor of a group of parents from across the state who sued over the mask requirement.

The governor then appealed that ruling, but in the meantime, a legislative committee made up of Republicans and Democrats voted Tuesday against extending the mask mandate in schools as the state waited for guidance from the appellate court.

The back-and-forth since the beginning of February has left school districts and parents struggling and confused over what to do in their own school districts.

There have been protests in favor of dropping masks with some districts choosing to keep the mask mandate in place while others made them optional.

Related topics:
educationspringfieldwheatonchicagoloopface maskjb pritzkercoronavirusstate politicscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
