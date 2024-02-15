Early voting for Illinois primary election begins Thursday in Loop

Early voting for the 2024 Illinois primary election begins Thursday at two Chicago Loop supersites.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early Voting begins Thursday in the city of Chicago.

Voters can cast ballots at the downtown super sites at 191 North Clark Street and at 69 West Washington Street inside the Cook County building.

Early voting will expand to all 50 city wards on March 4.

Any voter in Chicago can vote at any early voting site, no matter where they live in the city.

Early voting at suburban Cook County courthouses begins Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The Illinois primary election day is March 19.

What's on the ballot?

Voters will nominate a candidate for either the Republican or Democratic party for:

- U.S. president

- U.S. representative

- Illinois state senator

- Illinois state representative

- Illinois supreme court judge

- Illinois appellate court judge

- Circuit court judge

- Subcircuit judge

- Cook County state's attorney

- Cook County commissioner

- Cook County clerk of the circuit court

- Water Reclamation District commissioner

- Board of Review commissioner

Voters will elect:

- Ward committeeperson

- Delegates and alternate delegates to National Nominating Convention

To see all early voting locations in Chicago, click here.

To see all early voting locations for suburban Cook County, click here.

To see if you are registered to vote, click here.