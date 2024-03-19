Democratic Cook County state's attorney candidates making final Election Day push

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County voters are picking a new top prosecutor Tuesday, as current State's Attorney Kim Foxx is not running again.

Eileen O'Neill Burke faces Clayton Harris III on the Democratic side.

Bob Fioretti is running unopposed on the Republican side and Andrew Charles Kopinski is on the libertarian ticket.

Eileen O'Neill Burke was out early Tuesday morning shaking hands with voters at a polling place at Welles Community Academy in the East Village neighborhood.

The retired appellate court judge and former Cook County prosecutor making her priorities clear.

"We are for efficient use of government resources," Burke said. "We are going to prosecute violent crime and keep people safe but we're also going to focus on restorative justice."

The Democratic candidate for Cook County state's attorney was joined by Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who has been supporting Burke's tough on crime campaign.

"When there's carjackings in the city, when someone points a gun, there will be accountability," Mendoza said. "That's what we need. It's what the county needs and I think the county needs Eileen O'Neill Burke."

Burke's Democratic opponent and former Cook County prosecutor, Clayton Harris III, was also stumping Tuesday morning. greeting commuters at 95th and the Dan Ryan.

"We've organized," Harris said. "We're out here in the streets making sure that everybody understands what the truth is and what our message is going to be. We are focused on safety and justice."

As both candidates duke it out, the campaign between the two has become a nasty one. Both accusing the other of lying about their records.

Burke dramatically outspent her challenger on TV, but Harris has political muscle..

He's backed by Toni Preckwinckle and the Cook County Democratic Party along with Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who is not seeking another term.

"As a Democrat in the race, having the backing of the president of the Democratic Party, having the backing of the Democratic Party in it of itself I think is absolutely is what's gonna help us win the Democratic primary," Harris said.

Whoever comes out on top Tuesday will face Republican Bob Fioretti and Libertarian Andrew Charles Kopinski.

When it comes to the two Democratic candidates, they're confident they have what it takes to win.

"I have literally for 30 years been in every single side of a courtroom," Burke said. "I know what works and what doesn't work and what we're doing right now is not working."

"This office demands someone who knows how to manage and lead as well as having the legal chops in the background," Harris said. "I am all of these things."

This race is taking the spotlight in the primary Tuesday and every vote is likely to county in what is expected to be a tight primary race.