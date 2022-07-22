Illinois Secretary of State Office extends expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If your driver's license or state ID is about to expire, you now have more time to get it renewed.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits are being extended until December 1.
The previous extension was set to end on July 31.
However, the extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses or CDL learner's permits.
