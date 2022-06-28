election results

Illinois Primary Results 2022: Valencia concedes to Giannoulias in Secretary of State race

Illinois primary election 2022: 2 Republicans, 4 Democrats running for IL Secretary of State
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Anna Valencia concedes to Alexi Giannoulias in Democratic Illinois Secretary of State race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a closely-watched race in Tuesday's primary elections as Illinois looks to get a new Secretary of State.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Click here for Illinois primary election results

Jesse White is retiring after 24 years as Illinois' first African American Secretary of State.

On the Republican side, there are two candidates. Voters are deciding between Dan Brady and John Milhiser.

EMBED More News Videos

On the Republican side, there are two candidates for Illinois Secretary of State. Voters are deciding between Dan Brady and John Milhiser.



Four candidates on the Democratic ticket hoped to replace Secretary of State Jesse White: Sidney Moore, Anna Valencia, Alexi Giannoulias and David Moore.

Four candidates on the Democratic ticket are hoping to replace Secretary of State Jesse White: Sidney Moore, Anna Valencia, Alexi Giannoulias and David Moore.



Despite high-profile endorsements from White himself, as well as Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and Governor JB Pritzker, Valencia has conceded to Alexi Giannoulias, according to her campaign manager.

Illinois' outgoing secretary of state is getting a lot of attention Tuesday. Now, White tried putting the focus on his pick, Anna Valencia, to take over.

RELATED: Illinois Primary Election: Meet the candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress and more

"I'm glad to support her. I know that she's going to do a wonderful job," White said.

Valencia, who is currently Chicago's city clerk, was running for the statewide office for the first time. She said she was motived to go into politics after the election of Donald Trump.

"This is surreal for me. I'm a girl from granite city, first in my family to go to college, working class background family. My parents are all here and I never thought that my wildest dream would be running for secretary of state but here I am," she said.

WATCH: Secretary of state candidate Anna Valencia


EMBED More News Videos

Valencia is going into this election night with other high profile endorsements, including, Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, as well as Governor JB Pritzker.



Prior to taking office for city clerk in 2017, Valencia worked on campaigns, including Sen. Dick Durbin and Congressman Mike Quigley.

Giannoulias is is the CEO and founder of a company that invests in start-ups. With a degree in economics and law degree, he became the the state's youngest treasurer at age 30. What followed was a career in the private, as well as public sectors, including an unsuccessful run for U.S. senator in 2010.

He credits the mentorship of former President Barack Obama for his interest in politics. He gained the democratice nomination for sentate but lost to Mark Kirk in the general election.

WATCH: Secretary of state candidate Alexi Giannoulias


EMBED More News Videos

He credits the mentorship of former President Barack Obama for his interest in politics.



"We have an incredibly, incredibly important election. There is so much going on, everyone needs to come out and vote," Giannoulias said. "I'm excited about the secretary of state's office race. We are going to modernize it, fight for voting rights, so everyone please come out and vote."

David Moore was another of the four democrats running in the primary for secretary of state.

SEE MORE: Illinois Secretary of State Democratic candidates square off in forum

Now in his second term as Alderman of Chicago's 17th Ward, he grew up in the Robert Taylor Homes and is now an Englewood resident who began his career in accounting before jumping into politics.
"I want to make sure we are modernizing that office, bringing things like digital license plates to cut down on this carjacking, give seniors discounts; and I was the first one in this race to create 122 youth engagement officers," Moore said.

The fourth candidate was Sydney Moore. We reached out to him but did not hear back from him in time for this report.

WATCH: Secretary of state candidate Sidney Moore


EMBED More News Videos

Sidney Moore and Anna Valencia, secretary of state candidates, discussed what they would do if they were elected to the Illinois position.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopelection resultsstate politicselection
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELECTION RESULTS
Illinois Primary Election Results | Watch Live
Rep Mary Miller projected to win 15th District GOP race
Chicago pastor joins hunger strike on Jan. 6 insurrection anniversary
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy projected winner in tight New Jersey race
TOP STORIES
Illinois Primary Election Results | Watch Live
Darren Bailey wins GOP nomination for Illinois governor
7 Illinois Republicans seek to replace Duckworth in Senate
Rep. Sean Casten defeats Rep. Marie Newman in 6th District
Traffic at standstill after 1 seriously hurt in I-294 crash, ISP says
Gov. Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for 2nd term
Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort, police say
Show More
Fired-up Chicago Mayor Lightfoot yells '(expletive) Clarence Thomas'
Rep Mary Miller projected to win 15th District GOP race
Monkeypox vaccines to be offered in states with high case rates
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
3 boys killed in fire were trapped, exit blocked by flames: CFD
More TOP STORIES News