IL legislature cancels sessions due to snow; Gov. Pritzker will give budget address virtually

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois General Assembly has canceled its House and Senate sessions this week as a major snowstorm is expected to slam central and downstate.While lawmakers have met once this year, a message to State House members advised that all three sessions this week will be canceled due to the winter storm that is headed toward Illinois.While the city of Chicago is expected to see less snow, likely in the three to six inches range, and the northern suburbs even less, the south suburbs could see more than 10 inches and central Illinois could see even more than that.A spokesman for Governor JB Pritzker confirmed the legislative sessions have been canceled, but the said the governor will still give his State of the State address, likely over livestream.The State of the State address was set to be given to a joint session of the assembly on Wednesday.In it, Pritzker is expected to unveil an inflation-fighting state budget proposal that would lift or freeze taxes on groceries and gasoline and give homeowners a one-year rebate of up to $300, an aide told The Associated Press.The plan would spare consumers nearly $1 billion in taxes during the coming year, Deputy Gov. Andy Manar said in an interview. The state will compensate local governments for any revenue lost through the tax cuts, Manar said.Pritzker's proposal, which he has labeled the Illinois Family Relief Plan, recognizes the state's speedy economic recovery, Pritzker's three balanced budgets, the billions of dollars in backlogged bills and other debt paid off, and improved credit ratings, according to Manar.