Weather Chicago: Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of area as more snow expected to move through

North Shore hit by winter wallop of lake-effect snow

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11518244" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 7.5 inches of snow fell in Wilmette. The North Shore suburb was hit hard by lake effect snow that didn't slow until after noon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions are possible Tuesday evening through Thursday this week, as the latest winter storm system makes its way through the Chicago area.is in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday for central Cook, eastern Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, northern Will, southern Cook and southern Will counties in Illinois; Lake, Porter, Benton, Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana and until 8 p.m. EST in De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke and Steuben counties in Indiana.ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler deemed Wednesday and Thursday AccuWeather Alert days.Heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions are likely during this time, and more than 6 inches of snow are expected, she said.Two rounds of snow are possible, the first Tuesday night through Wednesday morning and the second Wednesday night through Thursday. A break in the heaviest snow rates may occur during the day on Wednesday.The hazardous conditions could affect the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday and Thursday.Heavy lake effect snow pummeled the Chicago area, dumping several inches of accumulation and creating hazardous travel conditions.Areas along the North Shore were particularly hard hit, with Wilmette, Skokie and Evanston getting pounded with over 9 inches of snow. In the city, Midway and Humboldt Park saw upwards of 7 inches.