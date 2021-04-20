stolen car

4 'high-performance' cars stolen from LaPorte dealership seen driving down I-80/94 at over 150 mph, ISP says

EMBED <>More Videos

Cars stolen from LaPorte dealership seen driving at over 150 mph: ISP

LaPORTE, Ind. (WLS) -- Four high-performance vehicles stolen from a LaPorte car dealership this weekend were later seen driving down Interstate 80/94 at over 150 mph, Indiana State Police said Monday.

Four Dodge/Jeep vehicles were stolen, police said.

After they were seen driving at "an extremely high rate of speed" down the interstate, Indiana State Police got involved.

Troopers found one of the cars exiting the interstate onto northbound Cline Avenue, where it eventually ran out of gas.

RELATED: Carjackers smash window, pull woman and daughter, 2, from vehicle in Wicker Park carjacking, Chicago police say

The driver ran from the vehicle, jumping over a wall and landing on the ground 30 feet below, police said. No one was found when police searched the area.

The Indiana State Police Vehicle Crimes Unit and detectives from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post Field Investigations are investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
laporte countyauto theftcar theftstolen carspeeding
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STOLEN CAR
Woman steals Amazon van with driver inside after knife threats
State trooper hit by DUI driver on I-90, police say
Stolen ambulance crashes in Gold Coast; 1 in custody
Jeep full of gifts stolen as bride-to-be leaves River North shower
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Show More
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Chicago Weather: Still cold, PM clouds Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News