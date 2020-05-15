'It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer' debuts on Disney+, featuring talented, heroic dogs at work

Disney Plus is debuting a new series Friday you'll want to stream if you love canines!The host for "It's A Dog's Life" has provided the voice for some famous Disney pups for decades and ABC7 Chicago got the inside scoop from that voice, Bill Farmer, about these episodes that feature some talented and heroic dogs at work.For the past 30 years, Farmer has been the voice of some of our favorite Disney dogs, like Goofy and Pluto, but now he thought it would be fun to step out from behind the microphone and into the real world of dogs.The new series features working dogs from all around the country, and even the world, to find out about the amazing jobs they do."Most of the dogs are from shelters," Farmer said, "some of the traits that maybe get them in the shelter in the first place, too bark, too much energy for some people, that may not be great for some people in their house but it's great for rescue dogs."Farmer also has two mixed breed canines himself, so he knows how special shelter dogs can be."I do have dogs but they would be candidates for a sleep study because that's what they do nine-tenths of the time, they go for a walk and that's about it," Farmer said.