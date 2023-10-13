Matchmaker Vanessa Sescila from It's Just Lunch Chicago offered dating tips to fall in love Friday.

Chicago matchmaker gives tips to 'fall' in love

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the third episode of the "Golden Bachelor" in the books, ABC7 Chicago invited a local matchmaker, Vanessa Sescila, to the studio to offer advice for those looking to fall in love, no matter what age.

Sescila is with It's Just Lunch Chicago.

She joined ABC7 Chicago to offer these top tips when looking for love:

Be Optimistic

Get Out Of Your Comfort Zone

Give Chemistry A Chance

