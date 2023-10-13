Chicago matchmaker gives tips to 'fall' in love

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the third episode of the "Golden Bachelor" in the books, ABC7 Chicago invited a local matchmaker, Vanessa Sescila, to the studio to offer advice for those looking to fall in love, no matter what age.
Sescila is with It's Just Lunch Chicago.
SEE ALSO: Forget Barbie and Ken, here's what a matchmaker says love and relationships should look like
She joined ABC7 Chicago to offer these top tips when looking for love:
- Be Optimistic
- Get Out Of Your Comfort Zone
- Give Chemistry A Chance
To connect or learn more about services offered through It's Just Lunch Chicago, click here.