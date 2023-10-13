WATCH LIVE

Chicago matchmaker gives tips to 'fall' in love

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 13, 2023 2:53PM
Matchmaker Vanessa Sescila from It's Just Lunch Chicago offered dating tips to fall in love Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the third episode of the "Golden Bachelor" in the books, ABC7 Chicago invited a local matchmaker, Vanessa Sescila, to the studio to offer advice for those looking to fall in love, no matter what age.

Sescila is with It's Just Lunch Chicago.

She joined ABC7 Chicago to offer these top tips when looking for love:

  • Be Optimistic
  • Get Out Of Your Comfort Zone
  • Give Chemistry A Chance

To connect or learn more about services offered through It's Just Lunch Chicago, click here.

