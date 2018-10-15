JASON VAN DYKE

Jason Van Dyke's attorneys set up GoFundMe for his family while preparing to appeal verdict

EMBED </>More Videos

Attorneys for Jason Van Dyke have set up a GoFundMe page for his family as they prepare to argue for the jury's verdict to be thrown out for inconsistency.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Ten days after his conviction, attorneys for Jason Van Dyke are preparing to argue for the jury's verdict to be thrown out for inconsistency.

A jury found the suspended Chicago police officer guilty of second degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery, but not guilty of official misconduct.

"We just think that the jurors were confused on it and their intent was that he not be guilty because he was acting as a police officer," said Dan Herbert, Van Dyke's attorney.

Van Dyke was convicted for killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. His attorneys plan to appeal if the verdict remains.

"He did not [get a fair trial]. He absolutely did not. Nobody could have got a fair trial with a Cook County jury in this case," Herbert said.

Van Dyke was moved from Cook County Jail to Rock Island Jail and placed in isolation for his own safety.

"He's completely by himself. Doing a lot of reading. They've been good to him, but it's tough," Herbert said. "But there's no human contact, so he's happy to see visitors."

"It's the worst thing you could ever imaging, going through total devastation," said Tammy Wendt, another attorney for Van Dyke.

During the trial, Wendt said she became friends with the Van Dykes and she set up a GoFundMe Page to help Tiffany Van Dyke and her daughters. It's already raised over $45,000 in four days.

"They feel like they don't have a future. They don't have money coming in. And they're not wealthy people, so this GoFundMe is just the beginning," Wendt said.

The great uncle of Laquan McDonald didn't have a comment on the GoFundMe account for Van Dyke's family, but did say Van Dyke's actions devastated two families.

Van Dyke is due back in court October 31. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Van Dyke could be sentenced to the rest of his life in prison.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jason van dykemurdertriallaquan mcdonaldchicago police departmentcook countyChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JASON VAN DYKE
Windy City Law
Millennials encouraged to vote after Jason Van Dyke verdict
Pair who witnessed Laquan McDonald murder reflect on Van Dyke verdict
Trump administration opposes Chicago police-reform plan
More jason van dyke
Top Stories
Sears filing for bankruptcy; stores closing; Eddie Lampert steps down
Chance the Rapper drives Lyft undercover to raise money for CPS
Amber Alert: Teen missing, parents found dead in Wisconsin home
Waukegan woman accused of killing boyfriend in hit-and-run
Rauner raises flap about Pritzker renovation project that used non-union workers
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Chicago AccuWeather: Clear and cold with widespread frost
Doctors urge everyone over 6 months to get flu shots before Halloween
Show More
CPS senior given scholarship for Hispanic Heritage Month essay
Man, 19, in custody after great-grandmother killed in Park Manor
Is Chance the Rapper running for Chicago mayor?
In new book, former Blagojevich aide recalls 'bizarre' days working for disgraced governor
Washburne culinary school offers new Spanish-language course
More News