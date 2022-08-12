Infrastructure injection: Governor Pritzker announces $36.4B in IDOT funding over next 6 years

The Illinois Department of Transportation is set to receive $36.4 billion in funding to go toward Illinois infrastructure projects over the next six years.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WLS) -- Illinois infrastructure is set to receive a multibillion-dollar injection of money over the next six years to help improve Illinois roadways, bridges and transit systems.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced $36.4 billion in funding at a press conference at the Illinois Department of Transportation headquarters in Springfield Friday.

The increase in funding represents part of the Rebuild Illinois Campaign, which plans to update the state's transit systems, according to a press release from the governor's office.

"Today, I am proud to announce IDOT's new Multi-Year Program for the next six years, with $20 billion going towards transportation investments including 2,500 miles of roads and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck and $10 billion going towards our state's rail and transit systems, airports, and ports. At its very core, Rebuild Illinois and this MYP are an investment in our future - one that leads to economic prosperity and environmental sustainability," Pritzker said.

A major part of Friday's announcement included $6.36 billion going toward highway reconstruction across the state.

The six-year plan would be the largest capital project in the state, according to the release, and comes after the passage of the Congressional infrastructure deal in November 2021. That deal is expected to bring $16 billion in funding for all modes of transportation.