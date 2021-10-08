missing person

Jelani Day funeral: Memorial service held for ISU graduate student found dead in Illinois river

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Jelani Day case: Mystery grows around disappearance, death of Illinois State University graduate student

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The community gathered for a memorial Thursday night at Illinois State University for graduate student Jelani Day.

The 25-year-old went missing in August and his body was found last month in the Illinois River in LaSalle County.

His mother, Carmen Bolden Day, spoke at the service.

Day's cause of death has not been released. Police are still investigating the case, along with the FBI.

There will be a celebration of life in Day's hometown of Danville Saturday.



The video featured is from a previous report.
