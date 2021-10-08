Jelani Day funeral: Memorial service held for ISU graduate student found dead in Illinois river

The 25-year-old went missing in August and his body was found last month in the Illinois River in LaSalle County.
His mother, Carmen Bolden Day, spoke at the service.
Day's cause of death has not been released. Police are still investigating the case, along with the FBI.
There will be a celebration of life in Day's hometown of Danville Saturday.
