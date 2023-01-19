WATCH LIVE

Missing mom, Jennifer Brown, found dead weeks after she failed to pick son up from bus stop, DA says

"Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead," said Steele.

By6abc Digital Staff, Bob Brooks via WPVI logo
Thursday, January 19, 2023 12:16AM
Missing Montgomery County mother found dead: DA
The body of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown has been found on Wednesday, according to District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania -- The body of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown has been found, according to District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.

"Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead," Steele said.

Crime scene investigators responded to an area behind an industrial complex in Royersford on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the case.

Crews could be seen digging outside of the property.

Brown, 43, was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.

An investigation into Brown's whereabouts began after she never arrived to pick up her 8-year-old son from the bus stop the next day.

"She was a devoted mother of an 8-year-old boy, and by all accounts, she would have never left him unattended or unsupervised," said Steele.

Jennifer Brown

Officers found her car parked outside of her home on Stratford Court in Royersford. Her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside.

Steele did not say how Brown died or if any arrests were made.

