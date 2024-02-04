New Jersey officer delivers food to Snooki's house after Uber Eats driver arrested

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- After an Uber Eats driver was arrested in New Jersey last month, an officer decided to complete the food delivery -- but was surprised at the customer who was behind the door.

Officer Mike Zvolensky was on routine patrol on Jan. 21 when he stopped a car around 8:30 p.m. in Florham Park.

Police say a random plate inquiry showed the driver had an outstanding warrant.

The 60-year-old driver was arrested when it was determined she had a $1,000 bail traffic warrant out of Denville Municipal Court.

Officer Alex Tredy didn't want the Uber Eats customers to go hungry, so decided to complete the McDonald's food delivery.

Bodycam footage showed him trading his badge to help residents in a different way.

Tredy didn't know it at the time, but it turns out that customer waiting for the food ended up being Nicole Snooki Polizzi's husband Jionni LaValle.

"He was definitely surprised but he understood the situation, and was very thankful of the kind act that we did," Tredy said.

After officers arrested the Uber Eats driver, they parked her car at the Florham Park Memorial First Aid Squad so it wouldn't get towed.

"If we can take that extra step and give them that sense of peace and dignity and respect, we're always going to take that," Zvolensky said.

Unfortunately Tredy didn't score a tip for the extra duty.

"We can't accept tips as government officials, we do it out of the goodness of hearts," Tredy said.

And he said he has no plans to change careers.

"I enjoy my job and obviously got into the job to help people," he said.