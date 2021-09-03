Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. wife Jaqcueline being released from hospital after COVID treatment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr.'s wife is being released from the hospital after receiving treatment for COVID, her family said Friday."Our mother is leaving the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and coming home," the family said in a statement. "Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is allowing her body to continue to heal from the COVID-19 virus."Rev. Jackson remains at Shirley Ran Ability Lab for occupational and physical therapy after his illness exacerbated symptoms of his Parkinson's disease.Rev. Jackson, who is 79, was fully vaccinated back in January, receiving two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2017. His wife, who is 77, is not vaccinated.She spent time in the ICU during her treatment, with increased supplemental oxygen, though her family said she was never placed on a ventilator.The family has consistently praised the medical team that cared for their parents, and urged everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so "immediately."" The love that has been poured out to our family at this time of sickness and need from around the world has helped in our parent's healing and for each of you who prayed and expressed concern we are grateful, even as we continue to express our love and concern for the millions of people who are victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants. We remain prayerful for all of those who are suffering as a result," the family said in their statement. "We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so immediately."