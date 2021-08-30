Chicago jobs in tech available through week 5 of city hiring initiative

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hire Chicago, the city's five-week hiring initiative, is focused on technology careers this week.Register on Monday to participate in virtual workshops. There are also some in-person sites.You can also meet employers one-on-one to learn more about careers.The program is aimed at readying residents and employers for the post-pandemic, new economy, city officials have said.Visitfor more information on how to get enrolled.This week is the final one of the five-week initiative, according to the website.The spirit of Hire Chicago is inspired by a quote by Marian Wright Edelman, founder and president emerita of the Children's Defense Fund, who said, "You can't be what you can't see."The Hire Chicago partners, the city of Chicago, World Business Chicago and The Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership (The Partnership) are dedicated to creating a one-of-a-kind hiring event that offers unique, industry-specific opportunities for both job seekers and employers as Chicago enters a new, post-pandemic economy, the site said.