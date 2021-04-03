Joliet hit and run driver in custody, accused of striking woman, reversing into another

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver is in custody after allegedly striking two women with her vehicle in Joliet early Saturday morning.It began with a report of a fight in the parking lot of the Eden's Bar & Grill on Gardner Street at around 2:05 a.m., Joliet Police said in a release.Upon arrival, officers found two injured women on the scene, according to police.Dontayasia Stephens, 24, of Joliet is accused of striking one woman with her vehicle and then placing it in reverse and hitting the other woman, and then driving way, police said.Officers located Stephens and the vehicle in the area and placed her into custody, police said.Stephens is charged with two counts of aggravated battery.An officer was also struck by a man while trying to perform first aid on one of the female victims, according to officials.The man is identified as Michael Price, 29 of Joliet.He too was taken into custody and is now charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer.Both female adult victims were transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department.Injuries to one of the women was considered life threatening.