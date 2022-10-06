Joliet shooting: Man charged after boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say

Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A Joliet man has been charged after police said a two-year-old boy found an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head last week.

The shooting left the boy in critical condition, police said. He remains at Lurie Children's Hospital, where police said his condition has improved and medical staff are hopeful he can continue to make progress.

On Thursday, police said 26-year-old Sensei Bennett was arrested on a warrant for two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, endangering the life or health of a child, reckless conduct, unlawful possession of cannabis, and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

Police said they were called to a home in the 300-block of Comstock Street around 12:15 p.m. on September 27. When they arrived they found the boy inside and began lifesaving measures.

Police said it appears the child found an unsecured handgun in a bedroom of the residence and that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The child's mother was home at the time and was caring for another child at the time of the incident, police said.

Police said Bennett, the boyfriend of the child's mother owned the gun.

A Will County judge set a bond for the warrant at $200,000.00