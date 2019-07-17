Jury begins deliberations on whether U of I killer Brendt Christensen should receive death penalty

PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Closing arguments were heard Wednesday morning in the sentencing phase of Brendt Christensen's murder trial in Peoria.
The same jury that convicted Christensen last month of kidnapping and murdering Chinese U of I scholar Yingying Zhang in 2017 will decide whether he should get the death penalty or life in prison.
In court Wednesday, two portraits of Christensen were painted, one of a killer driven by depravity, the other a man drowning in pain.
In closing arguments, Federal Prosecutor James Nelson said "the defendant didn't kill Yingying Zhang because he was drunk ... or depressed. The defendant killed Yingying Zhang for sport."
Nelson also told the jury Christensen premeditated the crime and tortured Zhang before "destroying" her body.
"He disposed of her remains in a way in which they'll never be recovered," Nelson said.
Nelson said Christensen continued to use the mattress where Zhang's DNA was found in blood.
"The defendant continued to sleep on that mattress with his wife," Nelson said. "He continued to go on as if nothing happened."
In an effort to spare Christensen the death penalty, the defense brought context to the crime.
"We have stood with Brendt for almost two years. He is a whole person. He's not just the worst thing he's ever done," Defense Attorney Elisabeth Pollock tearfully said.
Pollock said the crime is Christensen's fault alone, but reminded the jury of his family's history of mental illness.
Before the murder, Christensen struggled with alcoholism and symptoms of depression. He unsuccessfully sought help.
"Does someone deserve to die who went into a counseling center, Pollock said.
Christensen's confession was recorded at Zhang's vigil, in which he described the murder in gruesome details. Pollock said he was not telling the truth.
"Brendt lied on that tape. He lied through his teeth. He was so twisted up at that time ... It was just theater," Pollock said.
The jury asked three questions Wednesday afternoon, for the most part they have been procedural questions, asking for some clarification.
The jury took a break from deliberations at 5 p.m. They will resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Thursday.
