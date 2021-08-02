false report

Jussie Smollett lawyers get more time to prepare arguments for 2019 Streeterville attack allegations

EMBED <>More Videos

Jussie Smollett's lawyer allowed to stay on case, judge rules

CHICAGO -- A judge on Monday granted lawyers for Jussie Smollett more time to prepare arguments on several issues, including whether they can introduce a key witness's previous conviction for battery.

Cook County Judge James Linn Linn scheduled the next hearing in the case for Aug. 26.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett update: Judge Michael Toomin. who appointed special prosecutor in 'Empire' actor's case, not endorsed by Dems

But Linn also urged lawyers for Smollett and the special prosecutor's office to get prepared for a trial or other resolution to the charges that the actor staged a racist and homophobic attack in 2019.

Progress on the case was slowed by accusations that one of Smollett's attorneys, Nenye Uche, had spoken to the two men the actor allegedly hired to help him carry out the attack. Special Prosecutor Dan Webb argued that was a conflict of interest.

Linn on Friday ordered that Uche could remain on the case but prohibited him from questioning the two brothers, Abinbola and Olabinjo Osudairo, should the case go to trial.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett update: Special prosecutor finds 'abuses of discretion' in Kim Foxx's handling of 'Empire' actor's case

Uche told the judge on Monday that he needed more time to prepare arguments on several pre-trial motions, including the defense's hope to introduce evidence about the older brother's prior conviction.

Smollett, who was starring in the television show "Empire" at the time of the incident, has been charged with felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing false police reports about what happened. He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

Smollett attended Monday's virtual hearing and told the judge he was in New York City.
The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervillecelebrity arrestcelebrityactorhate crime investigationfalse reportchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FALSE REPORT
Jussie Smollett's lawyer allowed to stay on case, judge rules
Man fakes his own kidnapping to get out of work: Police
Judge who appointed Jussie Smollett special prosecutor not endorsed by Dems
Special prosecutor find 'abuses of discretion' in handling of Smollett case
TOP STORIES
Lollapalooza cleanup begins in Grant Park
Kathy Griffin announces she has lung cancer
Pritzker signs 'life saving' law that helps address gun violence
IL reports 1,687 COVID cases, 3 deaths
Rod Blagojevich says new lawsuit would open door to run for office
DaBaby posts apology following backlash from homophobic comments
51 shot, 8 fatally, in weekend gun violence
Show More
Boeing set to retry test flight in bid to take on SpaceX
Father of 5 who was waiting out COVID vaccine dies from the virus
Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' with COVID
CTA moving historic Lakeview building for work on Red, Purple Lines
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, few sprinkles Monday
More TOP STORIES News