Jussie Smollett update: Special prosecutor finds 'abuses of discretion' in Kim Foxx's handling of 'Empire' actor's case

Jussie Smollett case: Timeline of key moments in alleged attack on 'Empire' actor



EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5363456" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police in January that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of twists and turns since then.

WATCH: Video shows Jussie Smollett with rope around his neck

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5362928" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police have released nearly 70 hours of video in the Jussie Smollett case.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Special Prosecutor Dan Webb has released his report Monday into the Jussie Smollett's case and its handling by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.The report said it found evidence of "substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures" on the part of Foxx's office "in prosecuting and resolving the initial Smollett case."It also said actions by Foxx and other attorneys in her office "may rise to the level of a violation of legal ethics by State's Attorney Foxx and CCSAO lawyers relating to false and/or misleading public statements made about the prosecution or resolution of the initial Smollett case."However, Webb said he did not find evidence that would support criminal charges against Foxx or anyone working in her office. Webb also found there was no third party influence in any decision making.The report says Foxx made false statements about the case and continued to be involved after she had publicly recused herself.Webb said in his report that after she made her recusal, Foxx and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office came to the realization that the decision to appoint her assistant Joseph Magats as "Acting State's Attorney" was "legally defective."Webb said Foxx needed to, "recuse the entire CCSAO and petition the court to appoint a special prosecutor. Instead of implementing the proper legal course to carry out the recusal once this defect was brought to their attention, the CCSAO and State's Attorney Foxx made the decision to ignore this major legal defect seemingly because they did not want to admit that they had made such a major mistake of judgment regarding State's Attorney Foxx's recusal."The report also said that Foxx made misleading statements on her communications with Jussie Smollett's sister, Jurnee Smollett. Webb said Foxx learned by February 8, 2019 that Jussie Smollett was a suspect in a Chicago police investigation, but continued communicating with his sister Jurnee through February 13, including five text messages and three phone calls.Webb said Foxx made statements that she stopped communicating with Jussie Smollett's family upon learning he was a suspect.In response to the report, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office issued a statement saying,Last year the former "Empire" actor told police he was targeted in a racist and homophobic attack. After an investigation, police determined Smollett staged the attack and hired two brothers to help pull it off.Police said Smollett staged the attack on himself because he was unhappy with his "Empire" salary.Last year, Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct and weeks later, Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx's office dismissed the case.Webb was then appointed in August to look into the case, and the way it was handled by Foxx.Last February, Smollett appeared in court to plead 'not guilty after a grand jury returned a new six-count indictment.Judge Pat O'Brien, who is a Republican running against Foxx for Cook County State's Attorney in November, issued a statement saying,