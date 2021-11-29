false report

Jussie Smollett trial begins Monday nearly 3 years after alleged fake attack

Jussie Smollett charges: Felony disorderly conduct charge could carry up to 3-year sentence
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Jussie Smollett trial to begin Monday nearly 3 years after alleged fake attack

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jussie Smollett's trial began Monday nearly three years after the former "Empire" actor reported he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in Chicago.

The actor is facing charges for what authorities say was a fake attack. Smollett told police he was walking home early in the morning back in January of 2019 when two men recognized him and began hurling racial and homophobic slurs at him.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett news: Chicago police release investigative files, video of alleged staged attack on 'Empire' actor
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police released their investigative files and video Monday of the alleged staged attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett in late January.



He said the men struck him, wrapped a noose around his neck and shouted, "This is MAGA country."

Just weeks later, Smollett was charged with staging the attack to further his career and secure a higher salary. Police said, he hired two brothers to pretend to attack him for $3,500.

What to expect from Jussie Smollett trial
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer discusses what to expect from the Jussie Smollett trial.



Smollett faces six counts of disorderly conduct, a class 4 felony and carries a sentence of up to three years in prison but experts believe if Smollett is convicted he would most likely be placed on probation.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett update: Special prosecutor finds 'abuses of discretion' in Kim Foxx's handling of 'Empire' actor's case

Jury selection is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

"What you have to do is find a jury that can say honestly it can be fair despite whatever it knows or whatever it has heard about the case, it can put all of that aside, listen to the evidence as it's presented at a trial and render a verdict," said ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer.

SEE ALSO: Jussie Smollett, former 'Empire' actor, indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack

Smollett has pleaded not guilty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervillecelebrity arresttrialdisorderly conductcelebrity crimeactorfalse report
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FALSE REPORT
Jussie Smollett trial set to begin with jury selection Monday
Jussie Smollett trial date set for Streeterville attack allegations
Man claimed to be victim in Tesla crash, proved wrong by car's camera
Jussie Smollett lawyers get more time to prepare arguments
TOP STORIES
5 shot, 1 fatally, in Evanston
Biden discusses new Omicron variant | WATCH LIVE
26 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
1 found dead, 3 hurt in Clearing house fire: CFD
Cyber Monday 2021 deals shopping guide
CPD seeking men wanted for kidnapping girl near West Side high school
'Dreadhead Cowboy' animal cruelty trial begins with jury selection
Show More
Family recounts moments after teen hit, killed while crossing street
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down from position
Undefeated South Side youth team on quest to national title
Tributes pour in for Chicagoan, fashion design Virgil Abloh
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with flurries possible Monday
More TOP STORIES News