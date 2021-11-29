Jussie Smollett trial begins Monday nearly 3 years after alleged fake attack

The actor is facing charges for what authorities say was a fake attack. Smollett told police he was walking home early in the morning back in January of 2019 when two men recognized him and began hurling racial and homophobic slurs at him.
He said the men struck him, wrapped a noose around his neck and shouted, "This is MAGA country."
Just weeks later, Smollett was charged with staging the attack to further his career and secure a higher salary. Police said, he hired two brothers to pretend to attack him for $3,500.
What to expect from Jussie Smollett trial
Smollett faces six counts of disorderly conduct, a class 4 felony and carries a sentence of up to three years in prison but experts believe if Smollett is convicted he would most likely be placed on probation.
Jury selection is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.
"What you have to do is find a jury that can say honestly it can be fair despite whatever it knows or whatever it has heard about the case, it can put all of that aside, listen to the evidence as it's presented at a trial and render a verdict," said ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer.
Smollett has pleaded not guilty.