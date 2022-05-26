jussie smollett

Jussie Smollett back to work, making directorial debut after convicted for faking Chicago hate crime

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Jussie Smollett back to work after convicted for faking hate crime

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former "empire" actor Jussie Smollett is back to work after being convicted of faking a hate crime in Chicago earlier this year.

RELATED: The Smollett Case: ABC7 looks back on reporting on Jussie Smollett's trial, pending appeal

His case is currently being appealed.

Smollett makes his directorial debut in the movie "B-Boy Blues," which airs in a few weeks on BET+.

RELATED: 'You got the wrong one': Jussie Smollett releases new song, 'Thank You God'

Smollett also recently released a new song where he continues to maintain his innocence after his conviction for lying to Chicago police about the racist and homophobic attack in 2019.
