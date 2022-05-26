Jussie Smollett back to work, making directorial debut after convicted for faking Chicago hate crime

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former "empire" actor Jussie Smollett is back to work after being convicted of faking a hate crime in Chicago earlier this year.
His case is currently being appealed.
Smollett makes his directorial debut in the movie "B-Boy Blues," which airs in a few weeks on BET+.
Smollett also recently released a new song where he continues to maintain his innocence after his conviction for lying to Chicago police about the racist and homophobic attack in 2019.
