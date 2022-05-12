State Rep. Kam Buckner jumps into Chicago mayor's race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Democratic State Rep. Kam Buckner is jumping into Chicago's mayor's race.
Buckner is expected to announce his candidacy at an event in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon.
Buckner represents the 26th District, which is located entirely within the city of Chicago, including Bronzeville, Douglass, Hyde Park, Kenwood, River North, Downtown, South Chicago, South Shore and Woodlawn.
Chicago businessman Willie Wilson has announced that he will run for a third time, and there still are a number of potential mayoral candidates still waiting in the wings.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has yet to officially announce her re-election run.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
