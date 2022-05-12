chicago mayor election

State Rep. Kam Buckner jumps into Chicago mayor's race

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Democratic State Rep. Kam Buckner is jumping into Chicago's mayor's race.

Buckner is expected to announce his candidacy at an event in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon.

Buckner represents the 26th District, which is located entirely within the city of Chicago, including Bronzeville, Douglass, Hyde Park, Kenwood, River North, Downtown, South Chicago, South Shore and Woodlawn.

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson has announced that he will run for a third time, and there still are a number of potential mayoral candidates still waiting in the wings.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has yet to officially announce her re-election run.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooplori lightfootchicago mayor electionelection
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION
Congressman Quigley declines to run for Chicago mayor
Willie Wilson to announce decision on potential 3rd gas giveaway
Willie Wilson announces Chicago mayoral run
Ald. Ray Lopez announces 2023 Chicago mayoral run
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NTSB gives update on Metra BNSF crash in Clarendon Hills
Teen who went missing from Mavs game was sold for sex, authorities say
Chicago man charged in Humboldt Park double shooting: CPD
10 alleged Chicago gang associates charged in drug trafficking probe
Strangers join together to stop vehicle drifting into intersection
Illinois reports 5,686 new COVID cases, 3 deaths
911 call reveals final moments of Casey White, Vicky White manhunt
Show More
2022 Chicago Bears full schedule to be released by NFL
Ashley Judd speaks about her mother's death, mental health
Man wounded after jail van escape, firing shots at police
Woman shot, killed while confronting garage burglar ID'd: CPD
Romeoville bank hostages share harrowing ordeal
More TOP STORIES News