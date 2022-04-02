Chicago street renamed after aspiring Evanston model killed in 2015 Englewood shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six years after her murder, a young woman is getting a special tribute.
But her killer has still not been found.
Kaylyn Prior had just won a modeling contest out of 500 competitors. The 20-year-old was on her way to stardom when she was shot to death on an Englewood corner in November 2015.
Now, family and many friends returned to 74th and S. May streets to unveil a street sign dedicated to Prior.
"I feel her spirit here, it's extremely bitter sweet," said Prior's father, Alan Scott.
Scott hopes the street sign will force people who walk or drive by it to google his daughter's name to learn about who she was.
"She was an amazing athlete, an amazing friend and an amazing person," said Prior's childhood friend, Antoinette Allen. "Even if she didn't know you, she would take you under her wing and make you feel like you were right there."
Prior grew up Evanston. She was on her way to catch a bus home after visiting her grandmother's house in Englewood when someone in a passing car fired shots. She was not the intended target and her murder remains unsolved.
"We think it's someone in the community, right here, that knows something," Scott said.
Since his daughters murder in 2015, Scott has devoted his life to anti-violence causes. His goal is to get people in violent neighborhoods to speak up if they know something about a crime.
"I'm in this fight because I don't want anyone else in the club I'm in," he said.
Scott hopes the street sign will bring back some attention to the case. Saturday's dedication ended with a balloon release from Prior's friends, many from Evanston.
While Prior's family hopes the new street sign will spark some renewed interest in solving her case, they want to remind people there is a $30,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of her killer.
