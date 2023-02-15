CPD release video of man they believe involved in deadly Avalon Park shooting

Chicago police released a video of a man they believe may have been involved in a murder in Avalon Park last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released video of a man they believe was involved in a murder in Avalon Park last week.

They are now asking for help identifying him.

Investigators believe the man is tied to the killing of 31-year-old entrepreneur Keith Strange in a shooting.

READ MORE: Family distraught after man gunned down in front of Far South Side home

Investigators said the shooting happened Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Kenwood Avenue.

Relatives said that although Strange had moved out of his mother's home a few months ago, he had come by to visit.

When he got ready to leave, they said he agreed to help a disabled cousin get home and got him in his white pickup truck. But it was as he took some cleaning supplies from his truck into the family home, he was shot in his right side by an unidentified gunman. His cousin was unharmed.

Strange was then rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Family members said police are investigating if the attack was targeted or random.