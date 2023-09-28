I-90 crash causes large fuel spill near Ohio Street feeder ramp: Illinois State Police

A Kennedy Expressway crash caused a large fuel spill on I-90 near the Ohio Street feeder ramp Thursday, snarling Chicago traffic, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large fuel spill on the Kennedy Expressway Thursday morning is snarling traffic in downtown Chicago.

The Illinois Department of Transportation was on the scene about 10 a.m., after a crash caused the spill on southbound I-90 near the Ohio Street feeder ramp, Illinois State Police said.

Two lanes are closed, while crews clean up the mess.

The incident caused large backups in the area.

It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred or how long it would take to clean up the spill.

On Wednesday morning, seven people were injured in a chain-reaction crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway partly due to a fuel spill.