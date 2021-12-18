storm recovery

Semi trucks filled with donations set to leave Chicago to help Kentucky tornado victims

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Donations-filled trucks set to leave Chicago for KY tornado victims

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Donations have been pouring in all week for the victims of last weekend's deadly tornadoes.

It's called "Operation Save Mayfield." Saturday morning, two semi-trucks filled with supplies are set to depart Chicago for Kentucky to help those in need.

SEE ALSO | Before and after: Images show tornado damage in Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas

Two Chicago sisters originally from Mayfield have been collecting goods for the victims of the deadly tornado. Their whole family is still there. When the weather began to change, they called their father who was huddled in the bathroom with their mother and 96-year-old grandmother. The winds got worse and the tornado was coming. Miraculously, they all made it out okay. Their one-level home is still standing, but the rest of the town is decimated.

People have poured in with support. They brought in things like clothes, milk, water and non-perishable foods.

Tornadoes swept through with winds up to 155 mph across several states in the Midwest last weekend. Mayfield saw the worst of it, but now, the country has put that western Kentucky city on its back.

The plan is for both semis to hit the road at 6:00 a.m. as donations have continued to pour in this week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopwest elsdonweatherstormtornadodonationsstorm damagefundraisersevere weatherstorm recovery
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM RECOVERY
Family behind shoe repair shop filling truck to help Ky. storm victims
Officials plead for help in finding teen following tornado outbreak
Biden sees firsthand tornado toll across Kentucky
Amazon driver recalls surviving Edwardsville tornado
TOP STORIES
IL reports 10,765 new COVID cases, 52 deaths; Chicago shows canceled
River North shooting leaves 2 seriously injured
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
West Aurora High School gun photo leads to hours-long scare
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: 'I'm sorry it happened'
Chicago shooting kills man, injures 14-year-old boy in Pullman
White Christmas chances melting for most of US since 1980
Show More
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years at 3M signatures
TikTok school shooting threat unfounded, no violence materializes
New details of govt. plan to track down, arrest 4 of El Chapo's sons
Astroworld Festival victims' cause of death revealed
Chicago Weather: Rain and clouds Saturday
More TOP STORIES News