Semi trucks filled with donations set to leave Chicago to help Kentucky tornado victims

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Donations have been pouring in all week for the victims of last weekend's deadly tornadoes.
It's called "Operation Save Mayfield." Saturday morning, two semi-trucks filled with supplies are set to depart Chicago for Kentucky to help those in need.
Two Chicago sisters originally from Mayfield have been collecting goods for the victims of the deadly tornado. Their whole family is still there. When the weather began to change, they called their father who was huddled in the bathroom with their mother and 96-year-old grandmother. The winds got worse and the tornado was coming. Miraculously, they all made it out okay. Their one-level home is still standing, but the rest of the town is decimated.
People have poured in with support. They brought in things like clothes, milk, water and non-perishable foods.
Tornadoes swept through with winds up to 155 mph across several states in the Midwest last weekend. Mayfield saw the worst of it, but now, the country has put that western Kentucky city on its back.
The plan is for both semis to hit the road at 6:00 a.m. as donations have continued to pour in this week.
