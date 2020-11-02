apartment fire

Fire displaces 40 people, damages 2 buildings in Lakeview neighborhood, CFD say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- North Side apartment buildings caught on fire left 40 people displaced in the Lakeview neighborhood Sunday morning, according to Chicago Fire Department.

The fire department responded to a fire at 805 W. Bradley shortly before 4 a.m. Upon arrival, flames could be seen coming from the second and third floors of the building.

RELATED: Woman, 84, pulled from Glenview house fire; later dies, officials say



Warming buses were called to the scene to protect the displaced residents from the weather elements. The City's Department of Human Services was also on the scene to offer help.

No injuries or deaths were reported. The Office of Fire Investigations is still investigating the cause of the fire, Chicago Fire Department say.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lakeviewchicagobuilding fireevacuationapartment fireapartmentchicago fire departmentapartments evacuated
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
Lakeview fire displaces dozens
At least 88 hurt in South Korea high-rise fire
Firefighters demonstrate importance of sprinklers during fires
Woodridge fire ravages apartment complex
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NU student arrested after Evanston protest turns violent overnight: police
IL reports 6,980 new COVID-19 cases
Start you holiday shopping at the 1st-ever virtual Christkindlmarket
Mother of Ford Heights teen shot by Dolton police demands transparency
6 arrested in citywide paintball shootings released without charges: police
Fire displaces 40 people in Lake View neighborhood, CFD say
Nikki McKibbin, 'American Idol' contestant from Texas dies
Show More
Bear goes trick-or-treating on Monrovia porch
Trump supporters, Rod Blagojevich show support at IL GOP rally
27 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Officer, suspect injured in Oak Forest police-involved shooting
Bears lose in overtime against Saints
More TOP STORIES News