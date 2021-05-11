hit and run

Lakeview hit-and-run leaves woman, 21, seriously injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lakeview Tuesday evening.

The woman was crossing W. Addison Street at N. Janssen Ave. around 6:10 p.m. when she was struck by a Hyundai Elantra, according to Chicago police. The driver fled the scene.

The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Police have not released more information about the vehicle or which direction it was headed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
More TOP STORIES News