Lakeview hit-and-run leaves woman, 21, seriously injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lakeview Tuesday evening.The woman was crossing W. Addison Street at N. Janssen Ave. around 6:10 p.m. when she was struck by a Hyundai Elantra, according to Chicago police. The driver fled the scene.The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.Police have not released more information about the vehicle or which direction it was headed.