On Chicago Public Schools' last day, activists roll out tip line in effort to stop 'teen takeovers'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A communication line for parents may be helping to prevent dangerous downtown gatherings.

A local community activist wants to send a message to young people: They will try and stop any "teen takeovers" planned in the city.

The communication system is called "Parents For Chicago," and it alerts parents when a tip about a large teen takeover is being planned.

One tip came in Wednesday about a teen takeover at North Avenue Beach after Chicago Public Schools lets out for the year at 2 p.m.

"It's a pivotal moment. As we know, summer's here now, kids are getting out of school, and so we are calling on everyone to help continue to engage and also support this," Walker said.

The group said through this tip line, they have stopped four planned takeovers so far since Memorial Day, and will continue to work together with parents and other community leaders to stop future plans.

Chicago police did not confirm the teen takeover tip Wednesday afternoon, but an outdoor police roll call is expected in the area later in the day.

