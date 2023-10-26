Lemont High School volleyball team restraining order against IHSA playoff disqualification denied

The Lemont High School girls volleyball team has lost their last chance to play in the state playoffs after losing an appeal against an IHSA disqualification.

LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lemont High School girls volleyball team has lost their last chance to play in the state playoffs after losing an appeal and temporary restraining order against an IHSA disqualification.

The team gathered outside the school Thursday to talk about their options. They preferred to be on their way to a gym to play their first match of the state tournament.

The IHSA ruled the team ineligible because of what Lemont said was an inadvertent scheduling error. They played one more regular season match than allowed under the IHSA rules.

Junior team member April Rice was hoping to showcase her talent for college scouts.

"A lot of them wanted to see me play in the playoffs and it's pretty devastating when I have to tell them what happened," Rice said.

After winning 27 matches during the season, Lemont was the top seed in their region.

"The kids had no control or responsibility for the number of games they played," parent Lisa Rimbo said. "They did what they were told. It's devastating for the kids. It's devastating and unfair."

The IHSA denied the school's appeal of the penalty, which prompted the school to file a request for a temporary restraining order in court on behalf of one player representing the team.

"The IHSA violated its implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing when it punished Madalynn for something she did not do," the appeal read.

The restraining order was denied in court by a judge, leaving the team with no other options as their season ends.

"I don't think the punishment fits the crime," junior Keira O'Donnell said. "It's against the players who had no idea about the rule and it's not our job to know about it."

Lemont High School released a statement in reaction to the judge's decision.

"We respect the judge's decision, but of course are disappointed in this outcome," the statement read. "We have pursued every reasonable option on behalf of our student-athletes to give them an opportunity to continue their season. We are truly sorry that despite these efforts, they will not be able to do so."

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson released a statement Wednesday.

"Neither myself, the IHSA staff, nor the IHSA Board of Directors derive any joy in delivering this decision, but we are tasked with upholding the rules our member schools put into place," the statement read in part.