Libertyville road rage shooting injures man on Route 137 near Milwaukee Ave

Libertyville police said a man was injured in a road rage shooting on Route 137 near Milwaukee Avenue Tuesday evening.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Libertyville police said a man was injured in a road rage shooting Tuesday evening.

Police said a man called 911 around 6:15 p.m. from a gas station at Route 137 and Milwaukee Avenue to report he had been shot. When officers got there they found a 32-year old man from Cicero who had been shot in the leg.

Libertyville police said the man was in the area of Route 137 and O'Plaine Road when he said he may have cut off another driver. That other driver became enraged after being cut off, pulled alongside the victim's car as they drove west on Route 137, pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot at the victim.

Police applied a tourniquet to the leg wound just before paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lake County sheriff's detectives are investigating and review video surveillance in the area. If you have any information, contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood