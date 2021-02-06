better government association

As Mayor Lightfoot approaches 2nd election anniversary, BGA assesses how she's doing

Lightfoot faces several challenges, including CPS, crime, Chicago COVID-19
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Mayor Lori Lightfoot's second anniversary of her municipal election approaches, the Better Government Association is looking into how she's doing in her role.

BGA President David Greising wrote a column for the Chicago Tribune about the many problems Lightfoot is facing, including crime, Chicago Public Schools issues, financial problems and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BGA also has a Lightfoot Tracker that their Policy Team put a lot of effort into, Greising said.

RELATED: Chicago Teachers Union rejects Chicago Public Schools' 'last, best, final offer'

This tool covers policy decisions that Lightfoot is making and how they fare with the agenda BGA put together after her election win. It also includes what the BGA thinks she needs to focus on and updates on both the promises she's kept and those she's broken.

You can find the tracker on the Better Government Association website at bettergov.org.
