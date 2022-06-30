Lincoln Park shooting victim Dakotah Earley now eating on his own, speaking

WATCH | Man struggles with suspect before Lincoln Park shooting
Dakotah Earley is now eating on his own and talking a bit, his family said. They posted new video on social media Wednesday showing his progress.
Earley, who recently turned 24, was shot on May 6 as he struggled with a gunman who knocked him down and fired at least three times.
Earley has had part of his leg amputated. He possibly faced a third surgery to amputate his leg further, his mother said, but that wasn't necessary. He also had surgery to close up his abdomen.
Tyshon Brownlee, 19, has been charged in the attack on Earley and in four other armed robberies on the North Side.
Prosecutors said Earley was walking on a sidewalk near the corner of Webster and Wayne avenues when Brownlee stepped out from behind a building, pointed a gun and demanded his cellphone and passcode.
The 9 mm handgun Brownlee was holding went off as they struggled and Earley tried to defend himself, police said. Brownlee then stood over Earley and shot him again, paused, and shot him a third time.
