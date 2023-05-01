Lincoln Park Zoo burr oak tree older than Chicago to be removed Monday

A Lincoln Park Zoo tree older than Chicago will begin to be removed by crews Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People have been saying goodbye to a mighty oak tree at the Lincoln Park Zoo.

it's stood the test of time, but is now at the end of its natural life according to the zoo's horticulture staff and is scheduled for removal Monday.

The bur oak stands about 70 feet tall and zoo officials say it has reached its natural end of life.

The majestic tree is no longer sucking up nutrients from the soil and has become a safety risk inside the zoo with his heavy canopy branches reaching over public pathways.

This specific oak tree is 250 to 300 years old and pre-dates the founding of Chicago.

On Friday, zoo guests wrote letters to it to celebrate its life and legacy and say goodbye.

"The tree itself has lived through significant events, including the Chicago fire, so it's pretty amazing that it's still here," said Katrina Quint, the director of horticulture at the Lincoln Park Zoo. "We here at Lincoln Park Zoo have done everything we can to possibly save this tree. Considering that it is 80% dead, it's now a safety risk for it to keep standing."

Sunday, Native American faith leaders joined Alderman Brian Hopkins for a traditional blessing of the tree's eternal spirit.

The zoo's staff says the tree will live on. They have been working with the Morton Arboretum to preserve it's genetics and create a new generation of identical trees.

The tree will be taken down in pieces Monday. Parts of it will be turned into art.